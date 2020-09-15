Requiem of the Rose King Manga Gets TV Anime

Dark fantasy based on Shakespeare's Richard III debuted in 2013

The official YouTube channel for Akita Publishing began streaming on Tuesday a promotional video that reveals that Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga is inspiring a television anime.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in November 2013, and the manga's 14th compiled book volume shipped on Wednesday.

