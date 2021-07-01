Requiem of the Rose King Anime Delayed to Next January

Production issues delay anime's planned fall 2021 premiere

The official website for the television anime of Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga announced on Friday that the anime has been delayed to January 2022 due to "circumstances" surrounding the production. The anime was previously slated to premiere this fall.

Kentarō Suzuki ( Angels of Death , Kud Wafter ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Hiroki Uchida ( Days of Urashimasakatasen , Gamers! , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Tsutomu Hashizume is designing the characters.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and the manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped on March 16. Viz Media published the 13th volume in November 2020. Kineko Abekawa launched a spinoff manga titled King of Idol Bara-Ō no Gakuen (King of Idol Rose King Academy) in Monthly Princess on January 4.