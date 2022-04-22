Hyouka Anime Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Mini-Exhibit, Online Lottery

Kyoto Animation 's HYOUKA television anime debuted in Japan on April 22, 2012. To commemorate its 10th anniversary, the series has unveiled a new logo, as well as a mini-exhibit and online lottery.

Akihabara's GAMERS store will hold the anime's 10th anniversary mini-exhibit in its main branch from May 25 to June 15. Kujibikido will hold an online lottery. Abema streamed the first eleven episodes on Friday, and Gifu Broadcasting has been rebroadcasting the anime in the region where the anime is set since April 6. (The anime's real-life setting is Gifu Prefecture 's Takayama City.)

The story of HYOUKA follows a boy named Hōtarō who is not assertive about getting involved, but was ordered by his older sister to join the classic literature club. In the club, he gets close to the truth about an incident, involving a female member's uncle, which happened 33 years ago. The "energy-saving" boy is joined by an inquisitive girl in this adolescent mystery.

Yonezawa published the original novel in 2001, and it inspired Kyoto Animation 's 22-episode television anime adaptation in 2012, as well as a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine. The series also inspired a live-action film, which open in Japan in 2017.

Funimation announced in 2017 that it had licensed the HYOUKA television anime series. Crunchyroll added the series in March following the Crunchyroll - Funimation merger.

Source: Comic Natalie