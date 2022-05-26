Promare's Inferno Volcano Margherita Megamax Pizza Turns Real

Select HUB pubs sell pizzas, hot dogs, drinks for film's 3rd anniversary

The Inferno Volcano Margherita Megamax Pizza depicted in Trigger and XFLAG 's Promare anime film is coming to British-style pubs in Japan. The HUB chain will serve the iconic pizzas in select stores in Akihabara, Sendai, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka from May 28 to June 30.

Other menu items include an Inferno Volcano Hot Dog and drinks inspired by Galo Thymos, Lio Fotia, Kray Foresight, Burning Rescue, and Mad Burnish. Each purchase will get you one out of five random coasters. Customers who present a Promare film ticket stub will receive an extra coaster.

In addition, the HUB in Akihabara will display standees of Galo, Lio, and Kray.

The promotion is part of the film's 3rd anniversary celebrations. The film will have a new run in 11 theaters in Japan starting on May 27. XFLAG ' s online store will also release a new lineup of Promare character goods on May 28.

The film opened in 200 theaters in Japan in May 2019, and ranked at #8 in its opening weekend. It has sold over 1 million tickets.

Fathom Events and GKIDS screened the film in the U.S. in September 2019. GKIDS then released the film digitally in April 2020 and on home video in May 2020. HBO Max began streaming the film in January 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie