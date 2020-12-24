HBO Max Adds Promare, Ride Your Wave, Re:Zero, 'Night is Short, Walk on Girl' Anime in January

Warner Media announced on Tuesday that HBO Max will add the following anime to its lineup in January:

The service will also add the 2013 The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness documentary about Studio Ghibli and the 2016 Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki documentary on January 12. The service will also add both films in the Kill Bill film series on January 16.



