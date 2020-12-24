News
HBO Max Adds Promare, Ride Your Wave, Re:Zero, 'Night is Short, Walk on Girl' Anime in January
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Service also adds 2 Studio Ghibli documentaries
Warner Media announced on Tuesday that HBO Max will add the following anime to its lineup in January:
- Night is Short, Walk On Girl (January 12)
- Promare (January 12)
- Ride Your Wave (January 12)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut season 1 (dubbed, on January 15)
The service will also add the 2013 The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness documentary about Studio Ghibli and the 2016 Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki documentary on January 12. The service will also add both films in the Kill Bill film series on January 16.
Thanks to Austin Ryden for the news tip.
Source: Warner Media