News
HBO Max Adds Promare, Ride Your Wave, Re:Zero, 'Night is Short, Walk on Girl' Anime in January

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Service also adds 2 Studio Ghibli documentaries

Warner Media announced on Tuesday that HBO Max will add the following anime to its lineup in January:

The service will also add the 2013 The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness documentary about Studio Ghibli and the 2016 Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki documentary on January 12. The service will also add both films in the Kill Bill film series on January 16.

Thanks to Austin Ryden for the news tip.

Source: Warner Media

