Yuna Fukinbara Performs "Overload", "STEP" Live in Studio

As part of the Anime Songs Party program, singer Yūna Fukinbara , alongside Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari, performed heartfelt renditions of Fukinbara's "Overload" and a.chi-a.chi 's "STEP" ( Mashin Hero Wataru opening theme) at the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting studio.

The 18-year-old singer revealed that she grew up on anime and anime songs under her parents' influence, which is why she especially enjoyed the process of creating her first EP mirror that is inspired by the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime. You can find out more about Fukinbara's creative process, as well as her favorite anime opening songs, in the fully-subtitled interview below.

"Overload" is the opening theme for Part 2 of the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime, performed by Yūna Fukinbara . Fukinbara also performed "You're my perfect mirror", the ending theme for the anime's first part. Both songs are included in mirror, Fukinbara's first EP; described as an imaging album for the AMAIM anime, mirror also includes other songs with music and lyrics by Fukinbara. The EP was released on April 13.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website