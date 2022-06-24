Lupin III Partners With MetaSamurai 3D NFT Project For Virtual Sneakers

The Lupin III series is partnering with the "MetaSamurai" 3D avatar project in order to issue virtual sneaker 3D models as NFTs. The designs are based on the Lupin the IIIrd anime films directed by Takeshi Koike .

MetaSamurai will issue 120 3DCG collectible sneakers in total on OpenSea. There will be three different designs—Lupin, Jigen, and Goemon—each with 40 items. The films are also inspiring 20 Air Smoke Zero virtual sneakers, with priority purchase rights for MetaSamurai NFT owners.

The items are tentatively scheduled to go on sale this summer, and further details will be announced on the 1BLOCK discord server. 1BLOCK is a tech group based in Los Angeles and Tokyo.

The Lupin the IIIrd series of films consist of 2014's Lupin the Third: Jigen's Gravestone , 2017's Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , and 2019's Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko's Lie .

Source: Press Release