Resident Evil's Lady Dimitrescu Statue Cuts An Imposing Figure—Even at 1/4 Scale

PureArts is releasing a 1/4 scale statue of Resident Evil Village 's Lady Dimitrescu. Even at one-quarter the size, the popular giant-sized antagonist cuts an imposing figure, standing at nearly three feet tall. The statue comes with two interchangeable hand poses: claws extended or cigarette holder. Other features include a removable hat and a custom-tailored weathered dress.

Pre-orders opened on Friday via the PureArts website. The Exclusive Edition is limited to 100 units, and includes a Dimitriscu Metal Key Replica included. The Standard Edition is limited to 666 units, and costs US$1499. The units ship worldwide and are expected to deliver in Q3 of 2023.

PureArts will display the Lady Dimitrescu 1/4 Scale Statue prototype at Montreal Comiccon from July 8 to 10.

Source: Press Release