Now Voice This Voice-Over Competition Cancels Casting Call For Isekai Island NFT Anime Project

The Now Voice This voice-over competition announced on Tuesday that it is canceling its involvement with the Isekai Island anime series, in the wake of public backlash around the project's undisclosed NFT connections. The organizer stated that the competition will move on to a different project, and that it will henceforth announce the roles and company being cast for ahead of time.

The project's website is offline as of Wednesday. Text from a screen capture of the site from June 25 states that winners will participate in "a new VO anime series produced by Strawberry Hill Music" but did not state the title of the anime.

A separate press release from June 25 stated that Now Voice This was working with Strawberry Hill Music to cast talent for an "Isekaiverse animated series." Isekaiverse is "an anime-themed web3 tech company that runs on Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain. Isekaiverse has an NFT marketplace, a gaming ecosystem, and much more. Their plan is to incorporate all their anime characters into games, and eventually their own animated series, 'Isekai Island'."

The Isekaiverse project released an animated teaser video in April:

According to the project's website, its partnering talents include musician Raj Ramayya , singer Mika Kobayashi , and rapper Lotus Juice . The "Island of Dreams" teaser video previews a song composed by Raj Ramayya with rapping by Lotus Juice .

Voice actor Chuck Huber founded the Now Voice This competition in 2017, although Now Voice This CEO Zachary A Hendrix stated on Twitter that Huber has not been involved with the competition in the last year. The competition offers cash prizes and casting opportunities to winners. It was involved in the English dub casting for the My Hero Academia anime.

Source: Now Voice This Twitter account