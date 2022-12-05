Former Fate/Grand Order Game Director Unveils Tsurugihime Indie RPG

Former Fate/Grand Order director Yōsuke Shiokawa unveiled the Tsurugihime side-scrolling action RPG at the Indie Live Expo event on Sunday. The game will release on PC via Steam in 2024.

Shiokawa's new studio Fahrenheit 213 is streaming a gameplay trailer:

The developer describes the game as follows:

The final battle takes place in 100 days. How you spend those days is up to you, the player. This game uses the eternally beloved side-scrolling action RPG as its base while incorporating various "crafting" elements. You can battle, train, explore, and even craft a "sister." An RPG where you can even "craft" fate itself.

Illustrator Kouhaku Kuroboshi ( Kino's Journey , Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online ) is designing the characters, and Takeharu Ishimoto ( The World Ends with You , Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy Type-0 ) is composing the music.

Shiokawa left Delight Works in February to form his new studio, Fahrenheit 213, which will focus on the development of new intellectual property.

In an October interview, he explained that after finishing his work on the Fate/Grand Order Waltz in the MOONLIGHT/LOSTROOM spinoff game in 2020, he felt that he had achieved everything he wanted with Fate/Grand Order and desired to work on new titles. However, the atmosphere at Delight Works had changed, so he decided to go independent. He said he wants to create a 3D action title and is developing it for PC. He also has plans to create larger-scale games for consoles and smartphones.

Shiokawa joined Delight Works in 2016 and worked as a director on the Fate/Grand Order game. He previously worked at Square Enix and worked on games such as Kingdom Hearts II and Dissidia: Final Fantasy.

Aniplex announced in December that it acquired all shares of Lasengle from Delight Works . Delight Works spun off its games division into the new company Lasengle, and then Aniplex acquired the new company and turned it into its new, wholly-owned subsidiary. Titles such as Fate/Grand Order will continue operations under the new subsidiary.

The Indie Live Expo event took place on December 3-4. It streamed live on YouTube , Twitch, Twitter, and bilibili , in Japanese, English, and Chinese. The showcase highlighted over 200 new and existing indie game titles.

Source: Press Release