ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! Production Team Receives Tons of Gifts from Fans

Shingo Fujii , the director of the ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! anime, recently posted a tweet showcasing the incredible amount of foodstuffs and other supplies the production staff has received from fans.

In a previous tweet, Fujii mentioned that he received an email asking whether there is a way to support their studio directly, and shared an Amazon wishlist addressed to the Onimai team at Studio Bind . The response, as we can see, is spectacular.

Fujii expressed his gratitude for the supplies, which exceeded his expectations, and promised that he and the production staff will eat them with care.

ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! is Fuuji's directorial debut at Studio Bind , which adapts Nekotofu 's manga of the same name. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the anime on Thursdays.

Source: Shingo Fujii's Official Twitter Account via Otakomu