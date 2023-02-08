Interest
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! Production Team Receives Tons of Gifts from Fans
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Shingo Fujii, the director of the ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! anime, recently posted a tweet showcasing the incredible amount of foodstuffs and other supplies the production staff has received from fans.
予想以上の支援物資、本当にありがとうございました。— 藤井慎吾@おにまい監督中 (@monsuun) January 30, 2023
皆で大切に食べさせて頂きます……！ pic.twitter.com/1tpxX83Y98
おにまい5話ありがとうございました。— 藤井慎吾@おにまい監督中 (@monsuun) February 2, 2023
差し入れのほうもこんなに届いて感謝です。
来週からは新キャラ登場で新展開、今後の放送もよろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/cOxy9zjg7J
In a previous tweet, Fujii mentioned that he received an email asking whether there is a way to support their studio directly, and shared an Amazon wishlist addressed to the Onimai team at Studio Bind. The response, as we can see, is spectacular.
Fujii expressed his gratitude for the supplies, which exceeded his expectations, and promised that he and the production staff will eat them with care.
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! is Fuuji's directorial debut at Studio Bind, which adapts Nekotofu's manga of the same name. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the anime on Thursdays.
Source: Shingo Fujii's Official Twitter Account via Otakomu