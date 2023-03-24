NC A&T State University Hosts 1st Anime Convention for Black Fans

Anime Aggies Convention takes place this Saturday on campus

The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host a convention this Saturday specifically for Black anime fans. The Anime Aggies Convention is organized by the student club by the same name. You do not need to be a member of the club to participate in the convention, although you must purchase tickets in advance online . Tickets cost US$5.

NC A&T State University is a historically Black university. Rose Jackson, who founded the club in 2021, commented that she created the community as a way for fellow Black anime fans to celebrate their fandom without stigma.

"In our community, the Black community, liking anime is kind of frowned upon. So I wanted to open that gateway and say, 'You can like what you like,' and start a community to make friendships, open up the conversation," she said. She recalled that in high school, she was told that anime was "weird" or "too white" a hobby.

In spite of the perceived stigma, there are a number of prominent Black celebrities who are vocal about their love of anime, including actor and director Michael B. Jordan , NFL player Juju Smith-Schuster, and NBA player Zion Williamson. Williamson once commented that "around 80% of players in the [NBA] league are into anime; they just won't admit it."

The inaugural Anime Aggies Convention will feature a Mario Kart tournament, cosplay contest, and art vendors. The group hopes to continue hosting the event for the next few years if the first one goes well. The event will take place at the Deese Ballroom on campus starting from 1 p.m EDT.

Source: Triad City Beat (Sayaka Matsuoka)