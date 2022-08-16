Zion Williamson: Around 80% of NBA Players Are Into Anime

NBA player Zion Williamson told GQ that he estimates "around 80% of players in the league are into anime; they just won't admit it."

Williamson himself is a zealous anime fan—particularly of Masashi Kishimoto 's Naruto series. He is part of a collaboration with Viz Media and the Jordan Brand to promote Naruto -themed sneakers and apparel. In July, Williamson personally attended Comic Con International: San Diego dressed as a Hokage in order to speak publicly about his appreciation for the series.

Williamson also spoke extensively in his interview with GQ about how Naruto 's eponymous hero has helped him bounce back from a serious injury and deal with mental pressure.

In April, Williamson unveiled an illustration of his likeness drawn by Masashi Kishimoto (pictured top-right).

Recent years have seen a growing number of athletes making anime references on the field, so perhaps more NBA players in the "silent majority" will speak up eventually.

Source: GQ (Tres Dean)