Vinland Saga Creator Recommends My Girlfriend's Child Manga

creatoris a voracious manga reader, having recently commented on Twitter that he reads as many as a thousand manga volumes per year. He frequently recommends manga he founds interesting (such as), and he has praised

One of his newest recommendations is Mamoru Aoi 's My Girlfriend's Child . He commented: "It is a manga which very earnestly and seriously considers its theme. Mamoru Aoi 's precise skill and earnest approach to creation touched my heart."

Aoi debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on September 13. Seven Seas released the first volume of physically and digitally in April, and it describes the story as follows:

Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are a young couple in high school. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, after a recent evening of sex, Sachi gets the feeling that something isn't right and buys a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change her life forever. A tender and honest look at the realities of teen pregnancy, My Girlfriend's Child is sure to spark conversation.

The series won the Best Shōjo Manga award at Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards. Yukimura, who is a judge at the competition, remarked that he felt it would be unfair for him to "shill" the series before the winners were selected, which was why he waited until after the results were announced last Wednesday.

Aoi replied personally to thank Yukimura for the recommendation, to which Yukimura replied that it was not just him who was deeply impressed by the manga; almost the entire selection committee agreed wholeheartedly.

In the same Twitter thread, Yukimura also lamented that, for all his voracious manga reading habits, he still misses out on 90% of manga titles released per year. "I'm sure I'm missing out on gems!" he wrote. "My only option is to learn speed reading."