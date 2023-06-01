Transformers Toys Contribute to JAXA's Space Program

© TOMY

JAXA

How's this for a cutting-edge toy idea?is partnering with the) and other organizations to develop a miniscule transforming robot inspired by theseries.

This robot, called SORA-Q, will be equipped to JAXA 's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) lunar lander in August. The small-scale lander will demonstrate precision landing technology. SORA-Q's development takes inspiration from Takara Tomy 's ability to create small and light machinery that is capable of transformation. In other words, the Transformers series is quite literally contributing to humanity's capacity for space exploration. Neat!

The venture is also inspiring a physical toy for consumers. JAXA and Toyota are officially teaming up with Takara Tomy to release a transforming robot inspired by a real-life lunar cruiser. The "Lunar Cruiser Prime" toy is based on Optimus Prime, as evidenced by the Matrix of Leadership visible through the front glass.

The toy has the JAXA logo on its side panel. When it transforms into Robot mode, the logo is displayed on the arm's armor. In Lunar Cruiser mode, it is possible to detach the solar panels and adjust the angle of the antenna on the roof. The solar panels and antenna can be equipped to the toy's shoulders and back in Robot mode.

The toy will cost 11,000 yen (about US$79) and go on sale in late March, 2024. Pre-ordering the toy through the crowdfunding platform Campfire will allow you to get your hands on it one month before street date. You'll also get access to other goodies like an exclusive display stand, a video message from Lunar Cruiser Prime, and the opportunity to have your name listed as a backer on the product's website. The Campfire campaign will launch on June 8 at 10 a.m. JST (June 7, 9:00 p.m. EDT).

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Takara Tomy