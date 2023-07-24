Interest
Luffy's Live-Action Actor Makes the Cover of Weekly Shonen Jump's 34th Issue
posted on by Wei Yi Pua
The long-awaited premiere of Netflix's Hollywood live-action One Piece series is only a month away. As the series gets ready to set sail for global seas, the captains of the manga and live-action adaptation make it onto this week's cover of Weekly Shonen Jump to declare their global takeover.
週刊少年ジャンプ34号本日発売📚— 少年ジャンプ編集部 (@jump_henshubu) July 23, 2023
未来島編絶好調‼26周年記念&
実写版コラボ表紙&ポスター巻頭カラーは『ONE PIECE』🎉
センターカラーは『アオのハコ』読切『殺陣ロール』『暗号学園のいろは』‼️
※今週の『呪術廻戦』『ルリドラゴン』は休載します
電子版👇https://t.co/3nRohLsf7j pic.twitter.com/YHLHWdb0ZV
In a recent reveal by Weekly Shonen Jump, the cover for its 34th issue features the two Luffys standing side-by-side, with the manga Luffy having one of his arms wrapped around Iñaki Godoy, Luffy's live-action actor, and another pointing at readers as he stares straight ahead. Fans can look forward to this iconic cover, which Shueisha published on Monday.
In November 2021, Iñaki Godoy was announced to play the series' beloved captain, Monkey D. Luffy, for the upcoming live-action adaptation. The announcement was released as a series of "Wanted" posters featuring the actors who will play the main cast of the series, including Godoy himself. Other cast members include Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp.
This is not the first time Godoy has met with the Straw Hats' captain. Just three weeks ago, Godoy had the honor of meeting Mayumi Tanaka, the voice actor behind Luffy himself. The cast's reaction to the meeting pretty much summed up everyone's response to the golden moment between the two.
The live-action adaptation of One Piece will make its Netflix debut on August 31.