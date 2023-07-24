Luffy's Live-Action Actor Makes the Cover of Weekly Shonen Jump's 34th Issue

The captains of the manga and live-action adaptation make it onto this week's cover of

The long-awaited premiere of Netflix 's Hollywood live-action One Piece series is only a month away. As the series gets ready to set sail for global seas, the captains of the manga and live-action adaptation make it onto this week's cover of Weekly Shonen Jump to declare their global takeover.

In a recent reveal by Weekly Shonen Jump , the cover for its 34th issue features the two Luffys standing side-by-side, with the manga Luffy having one of his arms wrapped around Iñaki Godoy, Luffy's live-action actor, and another pointing at readers as he stares straight ahead. Fans can look forward to this iconic cover, which Shueisha published on Monday.

In November 2021, Iñaki Godoy was announced to play the series' beloved captain, Monkey D. Luffy, for the upcoming live-action adaptation. The announcement was released as a series of "Wanted" posters featuring the actors who will play the main cast of the series, including Godoy himself. Other cast members include Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp.

This is not the first time Godoy has met with the Straw Hats' captain. Just three weeks ago, Godoy had the honor of meeting Mayumi Tanaka, the voice actor behind Luffy himself. The cast's reaction to the meeting pretty much summed up everyone's response to the golden moment between the two.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece will make its Netflix debut on August 31.