Lain Title Song Gets New Video, New Fans and a Reformed Band

The British band Bôa has reformed thanks to the huge popularity of its single "Duvet"

For many older anime fans, the song "Duvet" — with lyrics including I am falling, I am fading, I have lost it all — will always be the title song for the 1998 series Serial Experiments Lain , and incomplete without a jeering voice at the start saying "Present day! Present time! HAHAHAHAHAHA!" However, the mournful, beautiful song, created by the British band Bôa, has recently had a new lease on life online, almost a quarter century after Lain , and has now caused Bôa itself to reform.

The above three-and-a-half minute video is a new official video for the song, released earlier in October 2023. An article by Variety explains that "Duvet" has remained popular online, with seven million streams per week so far this year, as well as being used as the soundtrack for over 250,000 TikTok videos. It was also sampled in the song "und prueba" by the Spanish urban-trap singer and producer Yung Beef, below.

The alt-rock band Bôa — not to be confused with BoA , the South Korean singer-songwriter — was originally formed in 1993 by Ed Herten, Paul Turrell, and Steve Rodgers. However, none of them are in the current line-up. It was Rodgers' younger sister, Jasmine Rodgers , who would become the band's lead singer; she also wrote "Duvet." The band's current line-up consists of Jasmine Rodgers and musicians Alex Caird (bass) and Lee Sullivan (drums).

The band has been largely inactive since the release of its second album, Get There , in 2005. But thanks to the massive popularity online of "Duvet," Bôa is recording music again. Bôa recently entered into collaboration with Sameer Sadhu, the vice president of A&R at Nettwerk Music. According to Variety, Bôa's new record is said to be released before the end of 2023.

Speaking to Variety, Rodgers says "Duvet" resonates with the themes of identity, which she continues to write about today. “When I was growing up as a mixed East Asian child, I had a lot of questions as to why things were the way they were and I think those themes are timeless.”