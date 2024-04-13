Creators of Inuyasha, Evangelion, Video Girl Ai, & More Draw Onmyōji 0 Tribute Art

Each added their own little touch to their illustrations of lead character

It's not uncommon for novels to be adapted into films. The Japanese film industry is no different with one such movie series launching with 2001's Onmyōji . Now, nearly a quarter-century later, the newest film in the series, Onmyōji 0, is coming out. To celebrate the movie's release, eight artists from the manga and anime worlds drew illustrations of the main character of the movie.

As posted on Onmyōji 0's X (formerly Twitter ) account on April 9, here's the artwork of the movie's main character, Abe no Seimei, by Rumiko Takahashi ( Inuyasha ), Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Neon Genesis Evangelion ), Katsuya Terada ( Space Dandy ), Satoshi Mizukami ( Planet With ), Masakazu Katsura ( Video Girl Ai ), Kamui Fujiwara ( Dragon Quest: Warriors of Eden ), Hiroshi Shiibashi ( Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ), and Shōu Tajima (Madara). Along with each piece of art, the artists included a comment regarding the new movie.

It's amazing seeing the different interpretations the artists have of Abe no Meisei. They also do an interesting job of capturing the essence of the character from the movie. While each illustration can be seen on the Onmyōji 0 X/ Twitter account, the full list with comments is available on the movie's homepage.

A little about Onmyōji 0

Based on the Onmyōji 0 novel series by Baku Yumemakura , Onmyōji 0 is a prequel to the 2001 movie Onmyōji and stars Kento Yamazaki as a young practitioner of mystical arts named Abe no Meisei. The movie follows Meisei as he uncovers the mystery behind a curse and dragon that appears in Kyoto. The movie Onmyōji 0 is set to release on Friday, April 19 in Japan. No international release has been announced as of the writing of this article.