Power Rangers Gets Crossover Comic With Usagi Yojimbo

No turtles of the teenage variety in this crossover

Among American comics fans, a fan favorite character is Stan Sakai 's Usagi Yojimbo . Based on the historical figure Miyamoto Musashi, the anthropomorphized rabbit has captured the imaginations of comic readers. However, one of the character's breakout appearances was in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) episodes "Usagi Yojimbo" and "Usagi Come Home." In a turn of cosmic irony, though, Sakai's beloved character will crossover with another cultural icon just in time for Usagi Yojimbo's 40th anniversary. That icon, or rather icons, is none other than the Power Rangers. Boom! Studios announced on its X (formerly Twitter ) account the crossover last month, and it revealed that the first issue will be available on September 25.

POWER RANGERS TM & © SCG Power Rangers LL. All rights reserved. USAGI YOJIMBO ™ & © Dogu Publishing. All rights reserved.

Travel back to the Edo Era of Japan in the ultimate crossover between the Ronin Rabbit & everyone's favorite teens with 'tude with MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/USAGI YOJIMBO by writer @ThatRyanParrott & artist @ShawnDaley!



According to Boom! Studios' website the comic crossover between "Ronin Rabbit & everyone's favorite teens with 'tude" will be a one-shot written by Ryan Parrott, illustrated by Shawn Daley, and colored by James Fenner. Unfortunately, story information is limited on the site, but Boom! Studios notes:

During a routine Rita Repulsa attack, the Rangers' morphers do something unexpected…by hurling them back to the Edo era of Japan!



Upon arriving at their historic destination, the mysterious Ogasawara begs the Rangers for their help. But the enemy they face isn't what they were expecting…and our band of heroes will have to face a painful revelation if they want to save the day and return home.

While this is the first time Usagi Yojimbo is meeting the Power Rangers, both franchises have at one point met the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so there is potential for some franchise cross pollination. If you enjoy Usagi Yojimbo and the Power Rangers, don't miss out on this crossover event.