Interest
Bocchi the Rock x Chibi Godzilla Unite For Cute Collab
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Most anime films released in Japan come with a little extra for all ticket holders — sometimes reprint of key frames, other times a legendary Pokémon, most of the time a mini-autograph board or illustration card. But it is rare when the mini-autograph board or illustration card is a collaboration for the ages. This was the case for the Bocchi the Rock! compilation film, Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, as moviegoers will receive a special Bocchizilla x Chibi Godzilla Raids Again illustration card starting on September 7.
Both the Chibi Godzilla Raids Again and Bocchi the Rock! X (formerly Twitter) accounts announced the mini-autograph boards on September 3. Each account noted the illustration was drawn by Bocchi the Rock! and Chibi Godzilla Raids Again animator Haruka Suzuki.
📢コラボ決定📢#ちびゴジラ ＆ #ぼっち・ざ・ろっく ！— ちびゴジラ【公式】 (@chibigodzi) September 3, 2024
『劇場総集編ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！ Re:Re:』
第5週目来場者特典にちびゴジラとの描き下ろしイラストカードが決定✨
両作品に関わるアニメーター・スズキハルカ氏のイラストにてコラボが実現🔥
配布期間：9月7日(土)～9月13日(金)@BTR_anime pic.twitter.com/yvyFLQWOc4
📢Collaboration Green-Lit📢
Chibi Godzilla &Bocchi the Rock!
The special bonus for visitors in the 5th week of
Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:
will be a newly drawn illustration card with Chibi Godzilla✨
The collaboration was realized through an illustration by Haruka Suzuki, an animator involved in both works
Distribution period: Saturday, September 7 to Friday, September 13
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣— アニメ「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」公式 (@BTR_anime) September 3, 2024
劇場総集編Re:Re:
5週目来場者特典解禁
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
承認欲求モンスター×ちびゴジラ
イラストカード
TVアニメ『ちびゴジラの逆襲』の
制作も務める #スズキハルカ
描き下ろしコラボイラスト！
配布期間 9/7(土)〜https://t.co/Kr2UFolYm9#ぼっち・ざ・ろっく pic.twitter.com/AScKkbDPDO
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Theatrical compilation Re:Re:
5th week special bonus for visitors unveiled
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
Attention-Whore Monster x Chibi Godzilla
Illustration Card
A newly drawn collaboration illustration
By Haruka Suzuki
Who worked on Chibi Godzilla Raids Again!
Distribution period: 9/7 (Sat) ~
https://bocchi.rocks/omnibus/novelt…
The Bocchi the Rock! and Chibi Godzilla Raids Again illustration card features Chibi Godzilla and Bocchizilla firing their respective atomic breaths. And at the top of the card is Bocchizilla's trademark line “Iine kure” (give me likes).
Sources: Bocchi the Rock!'s X/Twtter account, Chibi Godzilla Raids Again's X/Twitter account, Mantan Web