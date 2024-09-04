Bocchi the Rock x Chibi Godzilla Unite For Cute Collab

Most anime films released in Japan come with a little extra for all ticket holders — sometimes reprint of key frames, other times a legendary Pokémon , most of the time a mini-autograph board or illustration card. But it is rare when the mini-autograph board or illustration card is a collaboration for the ages. This was the case for the Bocchi the Rock! compilation film, Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: , as moviegoers will receive a special Bocchizilla x Chibi Godzilla Raids Again illustration card starting on September 7.

Image via x.com TM & ©Toho CO., LTD ©AH/H.A

Both the Chibi Godzilla Raids Again and Bocchi the Rock! X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced the mini-autograph boards on September 3. Each account noted the illustration was drawn by Bocchi the Rock! and Chibi Godzilla Raids Again animator Haruka Suzuki .

The Bocchi the Rock! and Chibi Godzilla Raids Again illustration card features Chibi Godzilla and Bocchizilla firing their respective atomic breaths. And at the top of the card is Bocchizilla's trademark line “Iine kure” (give me likes).