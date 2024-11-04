Interest
You Can Call Oshi no Ko Characters' Phone Numbers to Hear Their Messages
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
November 4 has unofficially been christened as Iii Oshi no Hi or "Favorite Idol Day," since 11/04 can be pronounced in Japanese as "ii oshi" or "良い推し". To celebrate, Oshi no Ko fans can call their favorite idols Aqua, Ruby, Kana, Akange, and Mem-cho to hear a unique and original message from November 4 to November 10. (Charges may apply.)
🌟November 4 is Ii Oshi Day🌟
Oshi no Ko
Celebrating Ii Oshi Day today, 11/4
Call your favorite idol on "Oshi-Phone"🌟
Messages of thanks has arrived from Aqua, Ruby, Kana, Akane, and MEMcho to everyone who always supports them!
Please call the following numbers🌟
▼Details▼
https://ichigoproduction.com/Season2/news/i
By calling the following numbers (including Japan's country code), fans will hear a message from the characters:
Aquamarine Hoshino: 81-050-1722-7327
Ruby Hoshino: 81-050-1807-7842
Kana Arima: 81-050-1722-6780
Akane Kurokawa: 91-050-1722-6971
Mem-cho: 81-050-1722-7308
The anime's official website notes these are not toll-free numbers, but does not list the price per time allotment.
Sources: Email correspondence, Oshi no Ko anime's X/Twitter account and website
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.