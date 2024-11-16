New Nissin Udon Ad Reimagines When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Scene

The 2014 anime When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace has found new light as a tongue-in-cheek commercial for Nissin Foods Donbei brand of instant noodles:

Image via www.youtube.com ©2014 望 公太・SBクリエイティブ／泉光高校文芸部

Donbei released the latest in its collaboration commercial series on November 15. The ad spoofs the argument When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace characters July Andō ( Nobuhiko Okamoto ) and Hatoko Kushikawa ( Saori Hayami ) have in the seventh episode of the series. Hayami and Okamoto reprised their roles for the commercial.

I don't understand- Why did they make such a commercial to recommend Ura Donbei… I don't understand!

The new commercial comes on the heels of the recent Final Fantasy VII Remake one. Nissin Foods previously collaborated with Kemono Friends in 2019, The Rose of Versailles in 2017, Mobile Suit Gundam in 2007, among others.