Journey in Style With New Pokémon Travel Set

Don't forget your Mimikyu suitcase

The Pokémon Company announced a new line of Pokémon travel goods on November 22. A Mimikyu suitcase, Clefariy and Substitute neck pillow/dolls, Potion-style travel bottles, and more will go on sale on Saturday at Pokémon Centers.

Image via x.com ©2024 Pokémon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Pokémon travel goods will be available at Pokémon Centers on Saturday, November 30!

The items include Clefairy-and Substitute-shaped neck pillows/dolls and Potion-design travel bottles.

Be sure to check out the Mimikyu's suitcase too! https:// Pokémon .co.jp/goods/2024/11/241122_da01.html

The full lineup includes a four-piece organizer set, three four-piece sticker sets, passport case, portable cushion, Klefki luggage tag, picnic sheet, Potion-design travel bottles, Slowpoke eye mask, Mimikyu suitcase, Clefariy and Substitute neck pillow/dolls, Boston bags, and compression bags. The sticker sets feature the starters from each region and a color swapped “ Pokémon Journey” sticker. Prices range from 1,100 yen to 19,800 yen (about US$7 to US$130).

The Japanese news site Inside Games notes the new Pokémon travel items went on pre-orders on the Pokémon Center online store. Other than the Clefariy and Substitute neck pillow/dolls and Slowpoke eye mask, all the new items are sold out on the Pokémon Center online store. There is no mention if the new Pokémon travel items are out of stock or just sold out on the online store. There is also no mention if the items will be available at international Pokémon Centers.