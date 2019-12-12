BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! ☆ Pico Mini Anime Gets 2nd Season

3rd season of franchise's TV anime premieres on January 23

The official website for the BanG Dream! franchise revealed on Thursday that BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! ☆ Pico, a mini anime of the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game app, is getting a second season titled BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! ☆ Pico ~Ohmori~ .

The first season of the mini anime premiered in July 2018 within the BanG Dream! TV variety program. It also streamed on the BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube .

The third season of the main BanG Dream! television anime will premiere on January 23. The franchise's official Twitter account revealed on Thursday that the series will premiere streaming on YouTube and AbemaTV on January 23 at 10:30 p.m. The series will then debut on television on Tokyo MX at 23:00 p.m., and it will also begin airing on KBS Kyoto , BS NTV , Sun TV , and Oita Broadcasting System later that night. The anime will debut on AT-X on January 24; on TV Aichi and Yamaguchi Asahi Broadcasting on January 26; on Hokkaido TV , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , Nagano Asahi Broadcasting , Shizuoka Asahi TV , Akita Asahi Broadcasting , Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting , and Ehime Asahi Television on January 27; and on RCC Chugoku Broadcasting and Nagasaki International Television Broadcasting, Inc. on February 7.

The franchise's Poppin' Party band will perform the opening theme song "Initial" and the ending theme song "Yume o Uchinuku Shunkan ni" for the anime's third season.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered on January 3. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story of the anime's first season:

When she was a child, Kasumi Toyama (played by Poppin' Party's lead singer, Aimi) felt a heart-pounding thrill every time she gazed at the stars, and she's been looking without success for something that could inspire the same feeling ever since. One day, she comes across a star-shaped guitar in a rundown pawnshop and, for the first time, discovers the thrill she's been searching for. Kasumi becomes determined to form an all-girl band, and her search leads her to four like-minded souls: Saya, Arisa, Rimi, and Tae (all brought to life by the members of Poppin' Party). Does this band have what it takes to make their dreams of stardom come true?

The franchise also inspired an anime film titled BanG Dream! FILM LIVE , which opened in 56 theaters in Japan on September 13.

The BanG Dream! franchise's Argonavis all-male band will have both an anime and a game project of its own. The anime will broadcast in spring 2020, while the game, titled Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide will debut in the latter half of 2020.