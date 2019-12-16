Cross Infinite World Licenses The Misfortune Devouring Witch is Actually a Vampire?! Novel

Historical fantasy light novel launches worldwide in English on January 31

Cross Infinite World announced on Monday that it will release Kiiro Himawari and Kibiura's standalone The Misfortune Devouring Witch is Actually a Vampire?! ( Ijippari na Majo Dono e ) light novel digitally worldwide on January 31.

Cross Infinite World describes the story:

Rumors about Yuuri Watoh being a witch who feeds upon the misfortune of others have kept customers away from her Eastern Medicine Shop as long as she can remember—until he showed up. Intrigued by the rumors, Count Ernest Travis Selden, close attendant to the Hylant king and a notorious eccentric, seeks the Hinomoto witch's specialized knowledge to solve a royal incident. But borrowing the witch's aid comes at a steep price—one that can't be paid in gold or jewels. How will the stubborn shut-in vampire witch who hails from the East handle the peculiar Western Count who frequently brings her problems to solve and seems all too happy to pay the price?

The historical fantasy light novel launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2018. Himawari wrote the story, and Kibiura illustrated the novel.

