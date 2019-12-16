News
'Manga Planet' Manga Subscription Service Adds Stories of Andromeda Galaxy, H.P. Lovecraft Works
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Manga Planet manga subscription service announced on Monday that it will launch the following titles from San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd in the first quarter of 2020:
- Busshi (seen right) by Fumi Shimomura
- Stories of Andromeda Galaxy by Keiko Takemiya
- Ryu Ken Densetsu - Tales of the Dragon Sword by Masami Ogiwara
- Be My Dunwich by H.P. Lovecraft and Syufo Itahashi
- AA no Onna by H.P. Lovecraft and Yuki Takata
- Kuganegasawa ni Kite wa Naranu by H.P. Lovecraft and Nana Ajika
- Asuna by H.P. Lovecraft and Hakaishin Yamaguchi
- The Comics Destroy Your Spirit by Hakaishin Yamaguchi
The first chapters of the manga will be available for free.
The subscription service launched on November 18 and costs US$6.99 per month. The service allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga on the service.
Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd., Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Wani Books Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd.; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha, Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan, and MugenUp Inc. The company is also working with individual artists such as Masaya Hokazono.
Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista, Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."
Fantasista, Inc. is also the company that launched the futekiya manga subscription service in July that focuses on boys-love manga.
Source: Press release