News
'Manga Planet' Manga Subscription Service Adds Stories of Andromeda Galaxy, H.P. Lovecraft Works

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Service also adds manga by Fumi Shimomura, Masami Ogiwara, Hakaishin Yamaguchi

The Manga Planet manga subscription service announced on Monday that it will launch the following titles from San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd in the first quarter of 2020:

The first chapters of the manga will be available for free.

The subscription service launched on November 18 and costs US$6.99 per month. The service allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga on the service.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd., Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Wani Books Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd.; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha, Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan, and MugenUp Inc. The company is also working with individual artists such as Masaya Hokazono.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista, Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Fantasista, Inc. is also the company that launched the futekiya manga subscription service in July that focuses on boys-love manga.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives