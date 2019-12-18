Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko Game App Gets Original Video Anime

Smartphone game debuted in March 2018, with 24-episode TV anime in January 2018

Square Enix revealed on Thursday that the Toji no Miko : Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi smartphone game will have an original video animation ( OVA ), with more details about the OVA coming at a later date.

In the franchise 's story, since ancient times, shrine maidens who wield swords have been exorcising "aradama," strange monsters that threaten the human world. These young women who wear school uniforms and a sword are called "Toji," and they serve as an official unit within the police force as a "special religious service police squad." The government authorizes the Toji to wear swords and serve as government officials, and the government has set up five schools throughout the country for the girls to attend.

The girls live ordinary school lives, while occasionally performing their duties, wielding their swords and using various powers to fight and protect the people. In the spring, the five schools send their best Toji to compete in a tournament. As the tournament comes closer, all of the representatives rigorously train themselves in order to get stronger and improve their skills.

Studio Gokumi 's original 24-episode television anime project premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The franchise also inspired the Mini Toji short anime, which premiered on January 5. Crunchyroll also streamed this anime as well.

The Toji no Miko : Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in March 2018.

Sakae Saitō launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2017, and ended it on March 26.

Source: Square Enix via Ota-Suke