Wakame Konbu's Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii Manga Gets New Serialization in Gangan Joker
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga previously serialized on pixiv launches in magazine in January
The website for Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Saturday that Wakame Konbu will launch a new manga titled Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii (The Maid We Hired Recently is Suspicious) in the magazine's February issue on January 22. The manga's first chapter will have a center color page.
Konbu previously serialized the romantic comedy manga on pixiv.
Yen Press will publish Konbu's Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! (Sekai de Ichiban Oppai ga Suki!) manga in English, and Square Enix will publish Konbu's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! (Jahysama ha Kujikenai!) manga in English. Square Enix will start releasing The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! in September 2020.
