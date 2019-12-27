Funimation, Crunchyroll Stream Fate/Grand Order: Moonlight/Lostroom Anime Special

Short debuted as New Year's special on December 31, 2017

The official English website for the Fate/Grand Order anime revealed on Friday that the Fate/Grand Order: Moonlight/Lostroom special will begin streaming on FunimationNow and Crunchyroll on December 31 at 3:00 a.m. EST.

The website describes the story:

Lostroom Here you can observe what has been lost.

Or perhaps, you will find what will soon be lost instead.

This mysterious, abandoned room rests in Chaldea's forgotten depths.

The anime short debuted on December 31, 2017 as a New Year's special, along with the Fate/Grand Order x Himuro no Tenchi: 7-nin no Saikyō Ijin-hen (Fate/Grand Order x Himuro's World: Seven Most Powerful Great Figures Chapter) short.

Hitoshi Nanba and Takurō Tsukada served as chief director and director, respectively, at the studio Lay-duce . Kinoko Nasu wrote the script.

