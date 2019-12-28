News
Code Geass Helmer Goro Taniguchi, Promare Writer Kazuki Nakashima Make Back Arrow TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
Yuuki Kaji cast in anime with all episodes written by Nakashima
A television commercial aired on Saturday to announce that director Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass) and writer Kazuki Nakashima (Promare, Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) are collaborating with Aniplex on an original television anime titled Back Arrow. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Yuuki Kaji will star in the anime, and he also narrates the commercial below:
