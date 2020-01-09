Arc of Alchemist PS4 Game's Trailer Previews Gameplay

Game launches in N. America on January 30, Europe on January 31

Idea Factory International began streaming a gameplay trailer for Compile Heart 's Arc of Alchemist role-playing game on Wednesday. The trailer previews battle, the Lunagear, base building, and character customization.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America on January 30, and in Europe on January 31.

The game will launch both physically and digitally in Europe, but the North American release will be "a digital exclusive." Idea Factory International previously announced that the game would launch in North America and Europe this winter, after a delay from this past summer.

The game shipped in Japan on the PS4 in February 2019, after a delay from November 2018. Compile Heart then released the game for the Switch in Japan on October 10.

Idea Factory International describes the game:

Enter the desert in search of the key to save humanity – the Great Power. Quinn Bravesford, for the sake of her kingdom, leads her soldiers into battle against a swath of enemy nations. One year, the king declared that he would send a large-scale investigation team to the Desert of Beginnings.​​ And so, Quinn was selected to captain this mission. Quinn gazes at the ancient alchemic device, the Lunagear, within her hand. According to the legends of yore, once the Lunagear is equipped with the four Orbs, it will unlock the Great Power that will save humanity. Only one Orb resides in Quinn's Lunagear. Collecting the four Orbs for the Lunagear, however, is a mere legend. ​​ With the threat of dangerous creatures and Machine Dolls wandering the desert, one of the enemy nations, the Principality of Neuhaven, has dispatched their military in search of the Great Power. Now, Quinn and her band of allies must fight against the Principality of Neuhaven in hopes to find the Great Power and save humanity. Quinn steels herself, but even so, she can't help but doubt the existence of the Great Power…​

Illustrator Yoshitaka Amano ( Final Fantasy, Vampire Hunter D ) served as the game's concept artist, Kyoji Koizumi ( The Alliance Alive, SaGa series) designed the game's system, Yukinori Kitajima ( Senran Kagura , Hamatora ) wrote the scenario, and Mota designed the characters.Singer Matsushita performed the opening song "Beyond."

Source: Press release