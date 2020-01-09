Hiroya Oku Writes New Gantz:E Historical Spinoff Manga

Hiroya Oku launched the Gantz :E historical spinoff manga in this year's combined sixth and seventh issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on Thursday. (The magazine issue's cover does not advertise the manga's title or Gantz ties, but the interior pages do highlight both.) Oku is providing the story, and Jin Kagetsu ( Sasahito , Zeus no Te ) is drawing the manga. The first chapter has a color opening page. The series is running monthly in the magazine, and the next chapter will debut in the 10th issue on February 6.

The manga's story begins when a peasant named Hanbē asks a girl named O-haru for her hand in marriage, but O-haru confesses that she is already thinking of another man named Masakichi from a neighboring village. When Hanbē seeks out Masakichi, he finds that Masakichi possesses a sword and the skills to use it, despite being a peasant.

Oku revealed at the " Young Jump Bunkasai" event in October that he is working on a new project. The new work will mark the return of Oku in Weekly Young Jump after six years, since the original Gantz manga ended in 2013.

Oku's Gantz manga ran from 2000 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime, a CG anime film, two live-action films, and two spinoff manga. Dark Horse Comics released the manga in North America.

Oku launched the ongoing GIGANT manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled volume on August 30. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the series in English.

Oku ended his Inuyashiki manga series in its 10th volume in September 2017. Kodansha Comics released the manga in North America in print, and Crunchyroll released the series digitally. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2017. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in April 2018.

Image via Weekly Young Jump 's Twitter account