Merman in my Tub Manga Ends on February 15

4-panel manga inspired anime shorts in 2014

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine revealed on Wednesday that Itokichi 's Merman in My Tub ( Orenchi no Furo Jijō ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 15. The final chapter will have a color opening page.

Amazon Japan previously listed the manga's eighth volume as the final volume. The volume will ship on February 27.

The manga inspired a 13-episode series of anime shorts that premiered in October 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime adaptation as it aired, and the company describes the story:

Get ready for a heartfelt comedy about a teenage boy named Tatsumi who is frequently housing some strange guests; including Wakasa, a good looking mermaid who has taken over his bathtub! This cute but selfish freeloader is a perfect match for the cool but tender and caring Tatsumi. Let's see how they get by together!

Itokichi launched the four-panel manga in Comic Gene in 2011. Kadokawa published the seventh compiled volume in August 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it published the seventh volume in May 2018. The company plans to publish the eighth volume in September 2020.