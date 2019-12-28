Merman in my Tub Manga's 8th Volume Listed as Final Volume

4-panel manga inspired anime shorts in 2014

Amazon Japan is listing that the eighth volume of Itokichi 's Merman in My Tub ( Orenchi no Furo Jijō ) manga will be the final volume. The volume is slated to ship in Japan on February 27.

The manga inspired a 13-episode series of anime shorts that premiered in October 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime adaptation as it aired and describes the story:

Get ready for a heartfelt comedy about a teenage boy named Tatsumi who is frequently housing some strange guests; including Wakasa, a good looking mermaid who has taken over his bathtub! This cute but selfish freeloader is a perfect match for the cool but tender and caring Tatsumi. Let's see how they get by together!

Itokichi launched the four-panel manga in Media Factory 's Comic Gene magazine in 2011. Kadokawa published the seventh compiled volume in August 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it published the seventh volume in May 2018. The company plans to publish the eighth volume in September 2020.



Source: Amazon