Touken Ranbu Stage Plays Get New Work Focusing on Kasen Kanesada This Summer

Takuma Wada stars as Kasen Kanesada; Ken'ichi Suemitsu returns to write, direct

The official website for Marvelous' stage play adaptations of Nitroplus and DMM Games' Touken Ranbu franchise revealed on Sunday that a new stage play is in the works and will debut this summer. Marvelous is streaming an announcement video for the play.

The play will run from June 8-14 in Tokyo, from June 26-July 5 in Kobe, from July 10-12 in Fukuoka, and again in Tokyo from July 17 through August 2.

The play will star Takuma Wada as Kasen Kanesada. Ken'ichi Suemitsu is again scripting and directing the play.

The seventh and most recent stage play in the franchise, Touken Ranbu: Iden Oboro no Shishitachi , ran in Tokyo from November 22 to December 1, in Kobe from December 6 to 15, in Tokyo again from December 20 to January 12, and in Fukuoka on January 17 and 18.

The Touken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open in 2021.

The franchise is also inspiring a separate series of stage musicals. The latest musical ran from August to October.

Sources: Touken Ranbu stage plays' website, Stage Natalie