Vertical, Kodansha Advanced Media Consolidate Under Kodansha USA

Publishing news magazine and website Publishers Weekly reported on Wednesday that Kodansha USA Publishing , the company that handles the Kodansha Comics label, will consolidate manga publisher Vertical and digital distribution company Kodansha Advanced Media under its management. As part of the restructuring, Kodansha Advanced Media general manager Alvin Lu is now the CEO and president of Kodansha USA Publishing .

Takashi Sakuda is now chief operating officer of Kodansha USA Publishing , and Kiichiro Sugawara has been named publisher. Ivan Salazar, who was a former PR and events specialist under Comixology , is the new senior marketing editor for Kodansha USA Publishing .

Japanese publisher Kodansha founded its New York-based subsidiary Kodansha USA Publishing in 2008. Kodansha and Dai Nippon Printing acquired a controlling stake in Vertical in 2011.

Source: Publishers Weekly (Calvin Reid)