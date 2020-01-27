Listeners Original TV Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff in Video

The official website for the Listeners original anime project revealed cast members, more staff members, and a promotional video on Monday.

Listeners combines rock music and anime. Musician and Kagerou Project creator JIN ( Kagerou Daze , Mekaku City Actors ), anime writer Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ), and Taichi Hashimoto ( revisions ) are credited with the original story concepts.

JIN 's 1st Place ( Mekaku City Actors ), Hashimoto's Slow Curve ( revisions , Human Lost ), and Sato's Story Riders are credited with the project's original story, and the project's original character designer pomodorosa drew the teaser visual above. Slow Curve is planning, producing, and promoting the project.

Hiroaki Ando ( Ajin franchise, Gambo , Tweeny Witches ) is directing the anime at studio MAPPA . Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Kamada is adapting pomodorosa 's original character designs for animation. Hatsue Koizumi and Shuuji Takahara are both sub-character designers and chief animation directors. JIN is producing the songs, and L!th!um is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Rie Takahashi stars in the series as Myū. The above video also lists other voice actors, including: Ayumu Murase , Kouichi Yamadera , Nana Mizuki , Junichi Suwabe , Sayaka Ohara , Yōko Hikasa , Rie Kugimiya , Kana Hanzawa , Taku Yashiro , Yūto Uemura , and Jun Fukuyama .

Takahashi, JIN , Satō, and Hashimoto will host a "Listeners Gig #1" live-stream on February 1 at 9:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EST).

The "great adolescent symphony" is set in a world where nothing called "music" exists. A boy meets Myū, a mysterious girl with an empty audio input jack on her body. When she is plugged into an amp, something that will change the world is set in motion …. "Thus begins a journey of sound that will never be forgotten."

