Game Producer Ryota Niitsuma Leaves Capcom

Game producer Ryota Niitsuma announced on Twitter on Sunday that he is leaving CAPCOM . Niitsuma thanked his followers for all their support during his time at the company. He said that he will continue to work as a producer in the games industry.

Niitsuma had said on Twitter on October 25 that he was no longer working on fighting games.

During his time at CAPCOM , Niitsuma worked as producer on games such as Tatsunoko vs. CAPCOM , Tatsunoko vs. CAPCOM : Ultimate All-Stars , Marvel vs. CAPCOM 3: Fate of Two Worlds , Ultimate Marvel vs. CAPCOM 3 , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure HD Ver.

CAPCOM producer Shintarō Kojima, known for his work on the Monster Hunter series, also announced on December 16 that he had left CAPCOM .



Source: Ryota Niitsuma's Twitter account (link 2) via Siliconera