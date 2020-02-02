News
Game Producer Ryota Niitsuma Leaves Capcom
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Game producer Ryota Niitsuma announced on Twitter on Sunday that he is leaving CAPCOM. Niitsuma thanked his followers for all their support during his time at the company. He said that he will continue to work as a producer in the games industry.
Niitsuma had said on Twitter on October 25 that he was no longer working on fighting games.
During his time at CAPCOM, Niitsuma worked as producer on games such as Tatsunoko vs. CAPCOM, Tatsunoko vs. CAPCOM: Ultimate All-Stars, Marvel vs. CAPCOM 3: Fate of Two Worlds, Ultimate Marvel vs. CAPCOM 3, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure HD Ver.
CAPCOM producer Shintarō Kojima, known for his work on the Monster Hunter series, also announced on December 16 that he had left CAPCOM.
Source: Ryota Niitsuma's Twitter account (link 2) via Siliconera