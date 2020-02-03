Progress Technologies Opens Website for Fist of the North Star eBook

Company previously raised US$200,000 to release eOneBook reader device for manga

Progress Technologies opened a new website last Friday to offer its "eOneBook" reader device as well as the "content casette" containing Buronson and Tetsuo Hara 's Fist of the North Star ( Hokuto no Ken ) manga. The site will only be open until February 21. The site ships to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

The company previously ran a Kickstarter in 2017 to publish the Fist of the North Star manga for the eOneBook reader device. The campaign raised 22,936,350 yen (about US$201,981), and it began releasing the devices in February 2018.

The company recently launched a similar campaign for Masashi Kishimoto 's Naruto manga in July last year.

Buronson and Hara's original manga's story is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story centers on a man named Kenshiro, a master and successor to a deadly martial art, as he wanders the nuclear wasteland protecting the weak and innocent from violent thugs. In his travels, he must contend with other master martial artists and figures from his past, including his "brother" Raoh, who has crowned himself the king of the new world.

The manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1983 to 1988. The latest incarnation of the manga – the DD Fist of the North Star II and Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor comedy anime spinoffs – aired alongside each other in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan.

