Yen Press Licenses Fiancée of the Wizard Manga

Isekai story centers on girl reborn in world of sorcery

Yen Press announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Masaki Kazuka's manga adaptation of Syuri Nakamura and Keiko Sakano 's Fiancée of the Wizard ( Mahō Tsukai no Konyakusha ) novels. The company plans to release the manga in print and digitally in July.

Yen Press describes the story:

When a woman is reborn into a world of swords and sorcery as a young girl, her new life takes a turn for the fantastic as she meets an impossibly handsome yet surly son of a wizard. A future of magic, adventure, and romance awaits!

The manga is serializing on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website and app. Kadokawa published the first compiled book volume in March 2018, and the fourth compiled book volume shipped on Tuesday.

Nakamura launched the original novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2013. Ichijinsha released the first volume with Sakano's illustrations in November 2015, and the ninth volume shipped on November 2.

Source: Press release