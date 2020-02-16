HIDIVE Adds Lupin the Third: Part 5 Anime

24-episode series premiered in April 2018

The HIDIVE streaming service announced on Thursday that it will add the Lupin the Third: Part 5 anime to its catalog on February 20. The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

The Lupin the Third: Part 5 anime premiered in NTV 's AnichU programming block in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block last June.

The new series moves the story's setting to modern France. While Lupin still uses classic cars and traditional guns like the Walter P38, he also employs the Internet, mobile devices, and other digital gadgets to take on his foes.

Yuichiro Yano returned from the fourth series to direct the anime at Telecom Animation Film , alongside character designer Hisao Yokobori and musical composer Yuji Ohno . Miyuki Sawashiro (Fujiko) performed the ending theme song "Seine no Kaze ni … (Adieu)."



