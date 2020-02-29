Ai Okaue's Guilty Manga Inspires Live-Action TV Series

The April issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Saturday that Ai Okaue 's Guilty ( Guilty: Nakanu Hotaru ga Mi o Kogasu ) manga is getting a live-action television series adaptation.

The May issue of Be Love on April 1 will announce the cast for the series.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Love. Betrayal. Despair. Love among adults is absurd. Sayaka, age 35, lives with a gentle and perfect husband, but even after ten years of marriage, her husband hasn't been able to suss out her true desire to have a child. Then, while at a bar with a younger friend, Rui, whom she feels she can say anything to … but what secret is Sayaka harboring about Rui?

Kodansha Comics published the fifth volume in English on February 25.

Okaue launched the manga on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website in 2017. Kodansha published the magazine's fifth compiled book volume on August 9, and will publish the manga's sixth volume on March 13. The manga has combined print copies and digital sales of 1.5 million.



Source: Be Love April issue and magazine's Twitter account