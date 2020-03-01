Sound Cadence Studios Announced as Dub Studio for Island of Giant Insects Anime Film

Campaign aims to raise US$78,641 by March 15

The Kickstarter page for the crowdfunding campaign to dub The Island of Giant Insects anime film announced on Sunday that Sound Cadence Studios ( ACTORS: Songs Connection , This Boy is a Professional Wizard , This Boy Suffers from Crystallization ) will produce the English dub of the film, if the campaign is successful.

The campaign launched on February 14 and will end on March 15 at 11:00 p.m. EDT. As of press time the campaign has raised US$18,106 of the project's US$78,641 goal. The campaign announced on Friday that it has added an "Anime Blu-ray Only" tier for backers.

Backer rewards include digital thank-you letters, wallpapers, soundtrack albums, design materials, backers' names in credits, promotional items packs, Blu-ray Discs, T-shirts, backers' screams in the dub , backers as characters in the film, and one backer as the voice for the character Akira.

The theatrical film edition of the anime of Yasutaka Fujimi , RED ICE , and Shu Hirose 's The Island of Giant Insects ( Kyochū Rettō ) manga opened in Japan on January 10.

The original OVA shipped in Japan on DVD in a limited-edition bundle with the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 20. Crunchyroll screened the anime at the Crunchyroll Expo event in August, and the company is streaming the anime worldwide outside Asia.

The survival horror story begins when Mutsumi Oribe and her classmates are flying for a school field trip, and their plane crashes. They drift onto an island dominated by giant insects. The tagline for the anime is, "On that island … humans are merely insect fodder."

Takeo Takahashi ( Spice and Wolf , Aki Sora ) served as chief director of the anime at Passione , and Shigeru Morita ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova ) wrote the script. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion ) designed the characters.

Source: Email correspondence, Kickstarter