The World God Only Knows' Tamiki Wakaki Launches 365 Days to the Wedding Manga

"New generation wedding" manga launches next week

This year's 15th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Monday that Tamiki Wakaki will launch a new manga titled Kekkon Surutte, Hontō desu ka?: 365 Days To The Wedding (Are You Really Getting Married?: 365 Days To The Wedding) in the magazine's 16th issue, which will ship on March 16.

The "new generation wedding" manga features the tagline, "Will getting married really bring happiness? Isn't getting married a risk?"

Shogakukan published 26 compiled volumes for Wakaki's The World God Only Knows romantic comedy series between 2008 to 2014. The manga inspired three anime series and several sequel and spin-off original video anime ( OVA ) volumes.

Wakaki launched the King of Idol manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2017, and ended the series in September 2018. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in October 2018.