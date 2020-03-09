News
'Anoyo no Subete wa, Obakegumi!' Yōkai Gag Anime Shorts Premiere on April 6
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for a new television anime titled Anoyo no Subete wa, Obakegumi! (In the Other World, Ghost Groups Are Everything!) announced on Monday that the anime will premiere on Chiba TV on April 6 at 25:00 (effectively April 7 at 1:00 a.m.). The anime shorts will air within the Topic Marker variety program.
The gag anime takes place at a school for yōkai and other supernatural beings. A vampire named Rakuru transfers to the school from the West, and she tries to change the school as the class representative. The anime will have 13 episodes.
Amiru Amakawa (Waresho! Warera! Shōdōbutsu Aigo Iinkai) is credited with the original plan and as the illustrator. Stella Promotion (Waresho! Warera! Shōdōbutsu Aigo Iinkai) is producing the anime.
The show will star: Yuma Sakashita, Daifuku Ichigo, Kaori Ose, Itsuka Amano, Yumi Suzuki, Satomi Yuasa, Miho Shibata, Manami Nanasaki, Kaori Suzuki, Miku Otonashi, Yuzuchi, Emika Morita, Mitsuki Shimazaki, Sumire Ōtsu, Yuno Terada, Kaori Takada, Mizuka Otaka, and Pucka Star.
Sources: Amiru Amakawa's Twitter account, Comic Natalie