'Anoyo no Subete wa, Obakegumi!' Yōkai Gag Anime Shorts Premiere on April 6

Anime to air within Topic Maker variety program

The staff for a new television anime titled Anoyo no Subete wa, Obakegumi! (In the Other World, Ghost Groups Are Everything!) announced on Monday that the anime will premiere on Chiba TV on April 6 at 25:00 (effectively April 7 at 1:00 a.m.). The anime shorts will air within the Topic Marker variety program.

The gag anime takes place at a school for yōkai and other supernatural beings. A vampire named Rakuru transfers to the school from the West, and she tries to change the school as the class representative. The anime will have 13 episodes.

Amiru Amakawa ( Waresho! Warera! Shōdōbutsu Aigo Iinkai ) is credited with the original plan and as the illustrator. Stella Promotion ( Waresho! Warera! Shōdōbutsu Aigo Iinkai ) is producing the anime.

The show will star: Yuma Sakashita, Daifuku Ichigo, Kaori Ose, Itsuka Amano, Yumi Suzuki , Satomi Yuasa, Miho Shibata, Manami Nanasaki, Kaori Suzuki , Miku Otonashi, Yuzuchi, Emika Morita, Mitsuki Shimazaki, Sumire Ōtsu, Yuno Terada, Kaori Takada , Mizuka Otaka, and Pucka Star.