Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ Switch Game Launches on April 23

Aksys Games announced on Thursday that it will release the Code:Realize ~Future Blessings~ fandisc game for the Nintendo Switch on April 23. The company also revealed the game's Day 1 Edition and began streaming a teaser trailer.

The game's Day 1 Edition will include a set of eight large character cards, a mini soundtrack CD, and a two-inch acrylic keychain of Sisi the dog.

The company had announced at Anime Expo last July that it would release several otome games for Nintendo Switch in 2020, including the first Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game and the Code:Realize ~Future Blessings~ fandisc. Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ launched for the Switch on February 6.

The original Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation Vita in 2014. Aksys Games released the original game from Idea Factory and Design Factory in North America and Europe in October 2015.

The Code:Realize ~Future Blessings~ fandisc launched in Japan for the PS Vita in November 2016. Aksys Games released the game for PS Vita in March 2018. The company simultaneously released the Code:Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ PlayStation 4 game, which includes both the original game and the Future Blessings fandisc.

Aksys Games released the Code:Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ game in February 2019 on the PS4 and PS Vita. The game is the second fandisc for the Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game.

Source: Press release