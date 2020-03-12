As Miss Beelzebub Likes Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga debuted in July 2015

This year's April issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Thursday that matoba 's As Miss Beelzebub Likes ( Beelzebub-jō no Okinimesu Mama. ) manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in May.

The manga's 11th compiled book volume had revealed on November 12 that the 12th and final volume will ship in spring.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Murin's lands his dream job with the demon king he's always held in awe, but when his tenure begins, it turns out the demon king isn't quite what he expected...

The creator launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in July 2015. Yen Press published the manga's eighth volume in English on December 24, and it will publish the ninth volume on April 28.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.