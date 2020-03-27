Dropout Idol Fruit Tart TV Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Staff, July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Sou Hamayumiba 's Dropout Idol Fruit Tart ( Ochikobore Fruit Tart ) manga posted the anime's first promotional video on Saturday. The video and the website unveil the anime's July premiere, additional staff members, and character designs.

The newly announced staff members are:

As previously announced, Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Island, Million Doll , Please tell me! Galko-chan ) is directing the series at feel. Kawaguchi is in charge of the series scripts with Tatsuya Takahashi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ). Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is designing the characters.

The cast includes:

The manga's story begins when first-year high school student Ino Sakura heads to Tokyo to pursue becoming an idol. She teams up with fellow Nezumi Dorm residents — unpopular former child actor Roko, musician Hayu, and model Nina — to form the new idol unit Fruit Tart. These dropout idols get back on their feet and enter the world of show business to prevent their dorm from being demolished.

The story debuted as a one-shot manga in the magazine in 2014. The manga then launched as a series in 2015. Houbunsha published the fourth compiled book volume in October.

Hamayumiba launched the earlier Hanayamata manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2011 and ended it in 2018. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in April 2018. That manga inspired a television anime by Madhouse in 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and released it with an English dub on home video in 2016. The manga also inspired several smartphone apps, as well as a PlayStation Vita game in 2014.