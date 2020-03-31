Jiro Taniguchi's The Walking Man Manga Gets Live-Action Series

NHK announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Jiro Taniguchi 's The Walking Man ( Aruku Hito ) manga that will premiere on April 5 on NHK BS4K. Arata Iura (seen below) is starring as the story's unnamed protagonist. One new episode will debut on the first Sunday of every month.

Ponent Mon and Fanfare published the manga in English, and they describe the manga:

Who takes the time these days to climb a tree in bare feet to rescue a child's toy? To stop and observe the birds? To play in the puddles after a storm? To go down to the sea to put a shell back? The Walking Man does as he strolls at random through urban Japan - often silent, often alone - with his vivid dreams that let time stand still.

Taniguchi passed away in February 2017 at age 69. His Kodoku no Gourmet manga has also inspired a long-running live-action series, which premiered its eighth and most recent season last October.

Aside from The Walking Man , Ponent Mon and Fanfare previously published Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods , A Zoo in Winter , A Distant Neighborhood , The Ice Wanderer , The Times of Botchan , The Guardians of the Louvre, Furari , Venice and Quest for the Missing Girl .

Source: Comic Natalie