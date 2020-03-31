Misaki Sako's SSSS.Gridman Spinoff Manga Reveals Title, May 2 Launch

Shinseiki Chūgakusei no Shitsuji Cafe manga centers on Neon Genesis Junior High Students as butlers

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed the title and launch date for Misaki Sako's manga spinoff of Trigger 's SSSS.Gridman anime on Monday. The manga, titled Shinseiki Chūgakusei no Shitsuji Cafe (The Neon Genesis Junior High School Students' Butler Cafe), will launch in the June issue of Monthly Shōnen Champion on May 2.

The manga's story begins with Rikka waking up one day with her family's junk shop turned into a butler cafe. The Neon Genesis Junior High Students serve as the butlers.

The Twitter account also announced that Yūki Tamura's Sengoku Gridman (Warring States Gridman) spinoff manga will also debut in the same issue.

The manga centers on a small land that possesses strange mechanical puppet technology, and uses it to construct puppet soldiers that patrol the perimeter of the castle. When the soldiers begin attacking people, a mysterious armored warrior appears.

Misaki Sako previously drew The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Wild Wind Girl and The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Wild Wind Girl Burning Road manga. The latter ended in November 2018.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

Pony Canyon and Tsuburaya Productions announced in December that Trigger will animate the new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."